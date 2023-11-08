House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden, along with family associate Rob Walker, to testify under oath on December 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The subpoenas represent the next step in the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Comer issued subpoenas for James and Hunter Biden’s bank records in September. The Bidens complied with Comer’s subpoenas.

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes,” Comer said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” he continued.

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie,” he added. “These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests.”

Along with Hunter and James Biden, Comer demanded Walker appear before the committee after he refused to appear earlier this year.

Walker described himself as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities.”

Comer wants to question Walker about his receipt of a $3 million payment, which in turn was split between four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden.”

The family members received $1.3 million collectively from the $3 million payment.

The $3 million payment is just a portion of the $24 million Comer says the business received from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years, including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Today, @RepJamesComer signed subpoenas for: ◼️ Hunter Biden

◼️ James Biden

◼️ Rob Walker pic.twitter.com/fuS3yR9r8z — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 8, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.