President Joe Biden’s State Department allowed a convicted child rapist from Brazil to come to the United States on a B-2 tourist visa, federal officials revealed Friday.

Edimir Gustavo Eckelberg, a 62-year-old citizen of Brazil, was convicted of raping a child in the city of Florianopolis, Brazil, in May of 2023. Following his conviction, but before his sentencing, the State Department awarded Eckelberg a B-2 tourist visa.

In April 2023, Eckelberg arrived in New York on his tourist visa. In May 2023, Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to serve his 12-year sentence for raping a child.

Eckelberg eventually resettled in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The Department of Justice issued Eckelberg a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge. He was held in ICE custody until he was deported from the U.S. and handed over to Brazilian authorities on January 26.

“There is no more repulsive and disturbing crime than the sexual assault of a child,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “Our New England communities are safer without the presence of Edimir Gustavo Eckelberg, who is now in the hands of Brazilian authorities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.