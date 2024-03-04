Kentucky state senator Karen Berg (D) suggested issuing pedophiles “child sex dolls” in order to prevent them from abusing children, saying the child sex dolls give them “a release.”

“I was completely unfamiliar with child sex dolls, so I had, of course, to Google it last night,” Berg said while speaking at the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.

“I was a little scared to put it in my search engine, but I did, and apparently there is research on the subject, [but] not much,” Berg added, before referring to pedophiles as “minor attracted persons” or “MAPs.”

“There are what they call ‘MAPs,’ minor attracted persons,” the Democrat state senator said.

“And the limited amount of research that’s done on these dolls, guys, suggests that they actually — for people who are attracted to minors — that these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children, that it actually gives them a release that makes them less likely to go outside of their home,” Berg continued.

The Democrat state senator went on to say, “What was interesting is the research did not support the same conclusions for people who were adult attracted using dolls, that did not diminish their proclivity to engage other people.”

“Like I say, the research is not very good, it is not comprehensive — but the research that is out there is conclusive,” Berg asserted.

After facing heavy backlash for her comments, Berg backtracked her remarks, publishing a statement on X/Twitter saying she is “deeply concerned with the harm of pedophilia.”

“As a mom and a physician I am of course deeply concerned with the harm of pedophilia and I regret if my question in committee didn’t convey that,” the Democrat state senator said in a Friday X/Twitter post.

My statement clarifying my comments made on House Bill 207: pic.twitter.com/2H0m0IELkB — Karen Berg (@karenforky) March 1, 2024

“I voted in favor of House Bill 207 to outlaw child-sex dolls, a stance that aligns with my commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our youth and holding perpetrators accountable,” Berg added.

