Half of Nikki Haley’s supporters in North Carolina openly admit that they are not part of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, according to a CNN exit poll.

The Super Tuesday exit poll asked respondents, “Are you part of the MAGA movement?”

Fifty-percent of Haley voters said, “no,” they are not part of the MAGA movement. Predictably, nearly all Trump voters, 97 percent, said, “yes,” they are part of the MAGA movement.

Notably, this same CNN exit poll also found 85 percent of Haley supporters in North Carolina approving Biden as president — a revealing statistic that comes as Haley attempts to dismiss her critics as members of the political elite.

The exit poll comes as Trump scores victory after victory in Super Tuesday states. Fifteen states voted in the GOP presidential primary on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

As of the writing of this post, Trump had won Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Maine, and calls for Haley to drop out are continuing to pour in:

At Mar a Lago with the 45th and 47th President of the United States. It’s time for Nikki Haley to end her campaign, the Republican Party to unite, and our great country to be saved in November! — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) March 6, 2024

.@NikkiHaley needs to drop out of the race. Our country is facing existential threats from within and abroad and if left unresolved, will change the course of our future indefinitely. We have real problems to solve for our children and grandchildren. America needs a strong leader… — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) March 6, 2024

