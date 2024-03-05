According to the Daily Mail, Doritos fired Hudson as a brand ambassador after outcry on social media.

“Samantha Hudson, 24, appeared in a new partnership with Doritos Spain through a 50-second video called ‘Crunch Talks that has now been deleted from the brand’s Instagram,” it said.

“Doritos told Rolling Stone on Tuesday it would no longer work with Hudson, saying it had been unaware of her previous inappropriate posts,” it added.

The controversy comes after Bud Light took serious financial damage after it partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign last year.

