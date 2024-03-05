Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Will Not Run for Reelection

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) will retire at the end of 2024, clearing the way for a battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for Arizona’s Senate seat.

Sinema’s move is significant but not unexpected. She raised only $595,000 in the final quarter of 2023, a fraction of the totals that Lake and Gallego each raised — although Sinema maintains nearly $11 million in her campaign account.

In an announcement video posted to X, Sinema lamented “the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties” while echoing her usual themes regarding her desire to seek bipartisan victories.

“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” she said.

Sinema’s seat is a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a statement:

An open seat in Arizona creates a unique opportunity for Republicans to build a lasting Senate majority this November. With recent polling showing Kyrsten Sinema pulling far more Republican voters than Democrat voters, her decision to retire improves Kari Lake’s opportunity to flip this seat.

Lake was complimentary of Sinema, highlighting Gallego’s rabid partisanship over the needs of Arizonans.

“Senator Sinema had the courage to stand tall against the Far-Left in defense of the filibuster—despite the overwhelming pressure from the radicals in her party like Ruben Gallego who called on her to burn it all down,” Lake said on X, continuing:

Ruben Gallego would be a radical departure from the representation we have had in Arizona. He votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time, supported the Iran Deal, sanctuary cities, defunding the police, and voting rights for everyone pouring across the border. He even called the border wall “stupid.”

Gallego offered tepid thanks to Sinema before turning his guns on Lake.

“Arizona, we are at a crossroads,” Gallego posted to X. “Protecting abortion access, tackling housing affordability, securing our water supply, defending our democracy — all of this and more is on the line.”

Democrats currently enjoy a 51 to 49 advantage in the Senate, where the Independent Sinema caucuses with Democrats. The Arizona race could decide the balance for the next two years.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.