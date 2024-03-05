Rose Montoya, the transgender influencer who exposed his bare breasts at a White House event last June, now says his dog is transgender, too.

Montoya recently posted a long, rambling video to Instagram in which he told his fans that his dog, Hera, is now transgender because the animal was neutered.

“As you can see, Hera has a little cone on her head,” Montoya said about the male dog, “because my little baby just had gender-affirming surgery.”

“Hera just had an orchiectomy,” Montoya explained, “also known as one of the many forms of bottom surgery. But most of you will probably understand me better if I say that she was just neutered. Not spayed. Neutered. My dog is trans, and I love her so much.”

An orchiectomy, of course, is nothing like “gender-affirming” surgery. In veterinary medicine, it is the procedure for the castration of male dogs, in which the male reproductive organs known as the testicles are removed.

Vets often recommend this surgery if a dog is at risk of cryptorchidism, infertility, malignancies such as cancer, or serious health consequences from abnormalities. The procedure has nothing whatever to do with gender affirmation, transgendering, or mental sexual confusion. It is a procedure to head off life threatening diseases and maladies.

Nonetheless, Montoya gushed that her male dog is now a transgender “she.”

In his Instagram message, Montyoa wrote, “Yes, my dog is trans! And she couldn’t be happier, because she has no understanding of gender, which is different from biological sex.”

“That being said, she does not act according to her sex. While most would consider her male, she does not perform most typical ‘male’ characteristics. If you’re upset about me assigning my dog’s gender ask yourself why you’re not upset that every single day humans assign gender to babies based on their sex,” Montoya rambled.

Montoya made national news last year and caused serious embarrassment to the Biden administration while attending a White House Pride event on the lawn. At one point during the event, Montoya pulled down the top of his dress and exposed his surgically enhanced breasts to the guests.

White House pride event 👇🏻 What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Cs0HXwCYmr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

Trans TikToker strips in front of the U.S. flag 🇺🇸 on the White House Lawn and shakes his silicone breasts after being invited to attend Biden’s pride party. pic.twitter.com/6z9gFLvOh4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 13, 2023

Montoya defended his actions once the backlash hit and insisted that going topless is “legal” in Washington, DC.

The White House, though, was less amused at Montoya’s antics and banned Montoya from future official events.

“I wanted to be fully free in myself,” Montoya said. “I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body. Happy Pride, free the nipple.”

After being banned, Montoya railed about how disappointed he is that more companies don’t hire him as an influencer.

