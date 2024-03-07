Alabama Legislature Passes ‘IVF Fix’ on Eve of Katie Britt SOTU GOP Response

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Late Wednesday, the Alabama Legislature passed so-called “IVF fix” legislation providing civil and criminal immunity to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics for death or damage to embryos, now defined as human beings under the state’s wrongful death statute after a 7-2 ruling last month by the Alabama Supreme Court.

After the State Senate concurrence, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill immediately and said she anticipated it would provide the necessary “assurances” for IVF clinics that halted their services to resume operations.

“The overwhelming support of SB159 from the Alabama Legislature proves what we have been saying: Alabama works to foster a culture of life, and that certainly includes IVF,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to sign this important, short-term measure into law so that couples in Alabama hoping and praying to be parents can grow their families through IVF. IVF is a complex issue, no doubt, and I anticipate there will be more work to come, but right now, I am confident that this legislation will provide the assurances our IVF clinics need and will lead them to resume services immediately.

In remarks given after the bill’s passage, State House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R) echoed the governor’s remarks. He called the legislation pro-life and insisted the immunity granted would allow IVF clinics to operate without the concerns coming out of the state high court’s decision.

“Two weeks ago, the future of IVF in the state of Alabama was in danger,” Ledbetter said in a statement. “Five legislative days have passed since the Alabama Supreme Court Ruling, and a bill granting our IVF clinics immunity has now been signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey. In Alabama, we recognize that IVF plays a crucial role in our commitment to fostering a culture of life, and I couldn’t be prouder of how the House and Senate came together and passed a pro-life bill for the people of Alabama.”

According to an Associated Press report, one of the three clinics that paused services in the wake of the state’s Supreme Court resumed IVF services on Thursday because of the legislative fix.

The IVF saga has been weaponized by national Democrats and is expected to be mentioned by Biden during Thursday’s State of the Union address.

However, the Republican response, set for after Biden’s address, will be delivered by U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL).

State lawmakers told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Ivey’s office actively sought the bill’s passage to ensure the “fix” was in place before Britt gave the GOP response.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor