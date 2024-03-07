At Thursday evening’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to accept a pin honoring 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was murdered, allegedly, by an illegal alien last month.

Greene, along with other House Republicans, wore a pin honoring Riley. According to Greene, she offered Mayorkas one of her pins, but he refused to accept it.

“I just offered Secretary Mayorkas this pin,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “He refused to say her name and refused to take the pin.”

I just offered Secretary Mayorkas this pin. He refused to say her name and refused to take the pin. pic.twitter.com/N9XyIeI2Ah — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

On February 22, Riley went for a morning jog around the University of Georgia (UGA) campus in Athens, Georgia. Riley was a nursing student at nearby Augusta University.

When Riley did not return for hours, her roommate called the police. Her body was ultimately found brutally disfigured near Lake Herrick on UGA’s campus. The following day, 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela was arrested and charged with her murder.

After crossing the southern border, Ibarra was released into the U.S. interior via Biden’s parole pipeline in September 2022.

Ibarra was arrested in the sanctuary city of New York City, as well as in Athens, in 2023, before Riley’s murder, but was never turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.