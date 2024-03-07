MTG Shouts at Joe Biden: ‘Tell Hunter to Pay His Taxes’

“Tell Hunter to pay his taxes,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouted at President Joe Biden during Thursday’s State of the Union.

Greene interrupted Joe Biden while he was speaking about his tax plan:

“Look, I’m a capitalist. If you want to make a million bucks – great! Just pay your fair share in taxes,” Joe Biden said when Greene shouted.

“A fair tax code is how we invest in the things – that make a country great, health care, education, defense, and more,” he continued.

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax violations in a Los Angeles federal court.

The indictment alleges Hunter “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.