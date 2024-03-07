Survey: Six out of Ten Have Doubts About Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness

Six out of ten have doubts about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness, a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States, or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?”

Most, 59 percent, said they have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, compared to 41 percent who do not. Further, the survey revealed that nearly one-third of Democrats, 32 percent, have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, as do 66 percent of independents.

The survey also found 67 percent expressing the belief that Biden is “showing he is too old” to be president. Forty percent of Democrats, 92 percent of Republicans, and 68 percent of independents share that sentiment.

The survey was taken February 21-22 among 2,022 registered voters.

The survey comes amid continual concerns over Biden’s physical and mental fitness, the latter of which came to the political forefront following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. In it, he determined that he would not prosecute Biden for his handling of classified documents, but he included stunning revelations in his report of the deterioration of Biden’s mental state.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report states in part.

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” it continues, adding, “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Further, that report revealed that Biden could not remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.



Biden will deliver his State of the Union (SOTU) address Thursday at 9:00 pm. ET, and Trump is expected to react to it live, giving a “play by play”: