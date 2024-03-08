Republicans slammed the arrest of Steve Nikoui, the father of a Marine killed during President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, for demanding during the State of the Union that Biden recognize the 13 U.S. service members killed.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a retired Green Beret colonel and Afghanistan War veteran, posted a photo of himself with Nikoui at the Capitol before the speech, posting:

This Gold Star father – Steve Nikoui – lost his son Kareem Nikoui at Abbey Gate Afghanistan. Then Kareem’s older brother committed suicide over the loss. To this day, Biden has never apologized or said Kareem’s name in public. And Steve was ARRESTED for demanding Biden do so at SOTU. Seriously?

This Gold Star father – Steve Nikoui – lost his son Kareem Nikoui at Abbey Gate Afghanistan. Then Kareem’s older brother committed suicide over the loss. To this day, Biden has never apologized or said Kareem’s name in public. And Steve was ARRESTED for demanding Biden do… pic.twitter.com/ubyK2XkBM0 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) March 8, 2024

Nikoui — who was a guest of Army veteran Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) — had interrupted Biden’s speech after he bragged about keeping Americans safe.

He was heard shouting “Abbey Gate” — the entrance to the Kabul International Airport where his son and 12 other troops were killed by a suicide bomber on the last days of the chaotic and unplanned withdrawal, and “United States Marines.”

A reporter posted a photo of Nikoui handcuffed.

The protestor who interrupted Biden and yelled about Abbey Gate after being escorted out of the House gallery was handcuffed. Source sent along this photo >> pic.twitter.com/4kQFytfSOn — Ken Tran (@kentran_) March 8, 2024

Mast slammed Nikoui’s arrest for wanting Biden to remember his son.

“Steve Nikoui, the father of fallen Marine LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, was my guest to #SOTU2024. He was arrested because he cried out to @JoeBiden to remember his son,” he posted on X.

“Joe Biden has never honored those killed at the Abby Gate and still hails the catastrophic withdrawal as a success!” he added.

Wow. @townhallcom reports that Steve Nikoui was arrested and charged for interrupting Biden at #SOTU2024 Biden’s government is now arresting a grieving Gold Star parent because he called out Joe after Joe lied by saying that he keeps Americans safe. His son Lance Cpl. Kareem… https://t.co/uULk3FZSw4 pic.twitter.com/ihcklLSnVw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 8, 2024

