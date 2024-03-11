House Republicans are demanding answers after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allegedly took steps to conceal the true number of illegal alien crossings from a large group of investigating Congressmen.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Monday amidst his agency’s stonewalling of Congressional efforts to perform constitutional oversight of the colossal border crisis.

RELATED EXCLUSIVE: Large Group of Migrants from Many Nations Crosses Border into Arizona

Randy Clark / Breitbart

The letter, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, is a follow-up to an initial letter Johnson sent after leading 64 House Republicans to Eagle Pass, Texas, in early January. In that initial letter, Johnson cited reporting from Breitbart News that the DHS took steps to hide the severity of the crisis from the Congressional delegation visit — commonly referred to as a CODEL in Washington. Johnson also raised questions about the DHS granting access to CBS cameras for a favorable piece on Mayorkas’s department while denying the Congressional delegation from taking photographs.

Mayorkas responded to that letter without providing the requested documents and information regarding the DHS’s preparation for the visit and whether the agency altered border enforcement for the Congressmen. According to Johnson’s follow-up letter:

Additionally, the DHS Response did not provide documents related to the transportation and release of illegal aliens in and around the Del Rio sector of the southwest border, or the Eagle Pass CBP facility, within the timeframe of our CODEL. The DHS Response also did not cite or produce documents related to any specific statute or regulation prohibiting Members from taking photos at a CBP facility, and merely made a passing reference to CBP “policy.” Lastly, the DHS Response made no attempt to explain the discrepancy between the media’s ability— specifically Face the Nation’s ability—to photograph a CBP facility, while elected Members were prohibited from doing the same.