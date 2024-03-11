Joni Ernst Running for Senate Republican Conference Chair

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is officially running for Senate Republican Conference chair, putting her against Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for the position.

The party leadership position, a third ranking in the Senate GOP conference, is one step higher than her current status as

Republican Policy Committee chair.

According to Politico, Ernst believes this race is “absolutely” winnable.

“Absolutely, this is winnable for me. And we shouldn’t be afraid of elections for heaven’s sake,” Ernst said, according to the outlet, identifying herself as an outsider.

“I’ve never been the establishment’s chosen candidate,” the Iowa Republican said. “I’ve always been that outsider.”

This is all part of broader change across the Republican leadership landscape. All eyes are on the Senate Leader position, as Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — the longest-serving Senate party leader in history — announced that he is stepping down from that position at the end of this Congress.

“I turned 82 last week,” McConnell told his colleagues in the Senate Chamber. “The end of my contributions are [sic] closer than I prefer.”

“Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time,” McConnell said. “I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them.”

“But now, it’s 2024. As Ecclesiastes tells us, to everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven,” the senator said.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter. So I stand before you today, Mr. President and my colleagues, to say this will be my last term as Republican leader,” he announced, drawing various reactions across the political spectrum, as many conservatives called on him to step down sooner, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO):

I called on McConnell to step down over a year ago. This is good news. But why wait so long – we need new leadership now https://t.co/IG7wgaNI6Z — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 28, 2024

RELATED — Mitch McConnell to Step Down as Senate Republican Leader in November

U.S. Senate

Both Sens. John Thune (R-SD) and John Cornyn (R-TX) are running for McConnell’s position, while Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who currently serves as Conference chair, is running for Senate Republican whip.

“I have had time to reflect on how I might best serve the Republican Conference and our country,” Barrasso said in a statement. “After a lot of thought, I will ask my colleagues for their support and help to work for them as the Assistant Republican Leader.”