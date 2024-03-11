The economy, U.S.-Mexico border, and crime are considered “major” factors in choosing the next president of the United States, a CBS/YouGov survey examining the sentiments of U.S. registered voters found.

The survey asked registered voters, “How much of a factor is each of these in your vote for president?”

It listed several issues: The U.S.-Mexico border, crime, gun policy, the economy, abortion, the state of democracy, issues of race and diversity, the war between Israel and Hamas, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Across the board, 82 percent of registered voters consider the economy a “major factor” in their vote for president, while just 15 percent consider it a “minor” factor in their vote. Just two percent said it is not a factor at all.

A majority, 63 percent and 62 percent, respectively, consider crime and the U.S.-Mexico border as major factors in their vote. Further, 70 percent consider the “state of democracy” as a major factor in their vote. Notably, many Republicans recently celebrated the preservation of democracy following the Supreme Court unanimously ruling that a state cannot disqualify a candidate from the ballot using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause” — a major victory for Trump.

Another 51 percent consider “abortion” a major factor in their vote for president, but less than half, 43 percent, consider issues of race and diversity as “major” factors in their vote for president.

Only 41 percent consider the Russia/Ukraine war a major factor, and 37 percent consider the Israel/Hamas conflict a major factor in their vote.

The survey was taken February 28 to March 1. Notably, this same survey also found former President Donald Trump leading President Biden by four points in a hypothetical matchup, garnering 52 percent support to Biden’s 48 percent support. Trump’s lead is even greater among independents, boasting a 15-point advantage:

🇺🇲 2024 National GE: CBS News Poll Trump 52% (+4)

Biden 48% Independents

Trump 57% (+15)

Biden 42% YouGov: #4 (2.9/3.0) | 1,436 LV | 2/28-3/1https://t.co/khgQwvhurB pic.twitter.com/Eh5YR6Z9qT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 3, 2024

The survey clearly demonstrates the top issues on Americans’ minds, many of which Trump has continued to zero in on. During his brief remarks last week, Trump urged Biden to “use my policies” to close the border, for example.

