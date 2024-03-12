Nolte: Post-SOTU Poll — Biden’s Approval Rating Drops, Trump’s Lead Grows

In the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll, which was taken three days following last week’s State of the Union address, Joe Biden saw his approval rating drop and former President Donald Trump’s 2024 lead tick up.

In the week just prior to Thursday’s State of the Union address, HarrisX/Forbes released a poll that showed the following…

Biden’s approval rating: 39 percent.

Disapproval: 56 percent.

That is -17 points underwater.

A HarrisX/Forbes poll of 2,017 registered surveyed after Thursday’s State of the Union speech between March 8 and 10, shows the following…

Biden’s job approval rating: 37 percent.

Disapproval rating: 58 percent.

That is -21 points underwater.

Biden’s disastrous State of the Union address cost Old Yeller four net points in his approval rating. Looks like the corporate media’s gaslighting isn’t what it used to be.

Before the State of the Union, here’s how the 2024 election looked…

Trump: 46 percent (+4)

Biden: 42 percent

Post-State of the Union…

Trump: 46 percent (+5)

Biden: 41 percent

Trump gained a point.

Pre-State of the Union with leaners…

Trump: 52 percent (+4)

Biden: 48 percent

Post-State of the Union with leaners…

Trump: 52 percent (+4)

Biden: 48 percent

Five-way race pre-State of the Union….

Trump: 40 percent (+4)

Biden: 36 percent

Robert Kennedy Jr.: 11 percent

Cornel West: 2 percent

Jill Stein: 1 percent

Five-way race post-State of the Union…

Trump: 41 percent (+6)

Biden: 35 percent

Robert Kennedy Jr.: 12 percent

Cornel West: percent

Jill Stein: 1 percent

Trump picked up two points.

Five-way race pre-State of the Union with leaners…

Trump: 43 percent (+5)

Biden: 38 percent

Robert Kennedy Jr.: 14 percent

Cornel West: 3 percent

Jill Stein: 2 percent

Five-way race post-State of the Union with leaners…

Trump: 44 percent (+6)

Biden: 38 percent

Robert Kennedy Jr.: 15 percent

Cornel West: 2 percent

Jill Stein: 2 percent

Trump picked up a point.

Pre-State of Union: Should Biden run for a second term?

Yes: 36 percent

No: 64 percent

Biden was -28 points underwater.

Post-State of Union: Should Biden run for a second term?

Yes: 36 percent

No: 64 percent

Biden is still -28 underwater. No change.

Pre-State of Union: Should Trump run for a second term?

Yes: 47 percent

No: 53 percent

Trump is underwater -16 points.

Post-State of Union: Should Trump run for a second term?

Yes: 46 percent

No: 54 percent

Trump’s underwater -18 points. That’s a two-point loss, but still ten points better than Hunter’s Dad.

The best spin Team Biden can put on this poll is to seek comfort in the margin of error and say the State of the Union address changed nothing. But that wasn’t the goal, nor is it what Biden needed. He needed that speech to be a big win, to change public perception, and launch him into the coming presidential campaign. And all the movement in that poll benefited Trump. That benefit might only be a point or two against Biden, but it was all in Trump’s direction.

