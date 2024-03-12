A study suggests daily cannabis users have a 25 percent increased risk of a heart attack and a 42 percent increased risk of a stroke.

The new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and funded by the National Institutes of Health showed that cannabis smoke increased the risk of heart attacks similar to tobacco smoke. Abra Jeffers, a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and former researcher at the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco, said that cannabis use should be considered an increased risk of heart disease alongside other substances.

“We know that toxins are released when cannabis is burned, similar to those found in tobacco smoke,” said Jeffers.

“We’ve known for a long time that smoking tobacco is linked to heart disease, and this study is evidence that smoking cannabis appears to also be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. Cannabis use could be an important, underappreciated source of heart disease,” he added.

Dr. Salomeh Keyhani, a professor of medicine at UCSF and senior author of the study, in a separate statement, that cannabis use could overtake tobacco as a cause for heart disease as use of the former drug overtakes the latter.

The legalization of recreational cannabis in the state of California has reportedly neither led to a downturn in illegal business nor has it relieved stress on law enforcement. https://t.co/Bb4isrY4ac — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 26, 2022

“Cannabis use is increasing in both prevalence and frequency, while conventional tobacco smoking is declining,” said Keyhani. “Cannabis use by itself might, over time, become the more important risk factor.”

Per the New York Post, the researchers analyzed “data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 434,104 American adults aged 18 to 74 between 2016 and 2020. About 4 percent were daily cannabis users, 7 percent used the drug about five days a month and 88.9 percent had not used any marijuana in the past 30 days.”

“Keyhani’s report showed that people who inhaled cannabis via combustion were 25% more likely to have a heart attack than those who didn’t use the drug at all. The daily habit also increased their chances of having a stroke by 42%,” it added.

Of those who used cannabis, roughly 75 percent said that they smoked the drug as opposed to vaping or ingesting.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman wants to legalize cannabis nationally and is urging President Joe Biden to deschedule the drug, removing it from the list of federally controlled substances. https://t.co/4e2ti1zGXY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 30, 2022