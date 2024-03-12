Trump Again Challenges Biden to Live Debate ‘Any Time, Any Place’

Former President Trump on Tuesday renewed his call for President Joe Biden to step forward and debate him, arguing it would be for the good of the country.

“For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

“I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!” the likely Republican 2024 presidential candidate said, issuing the challenge as part of a longer acerbic takedown of the Biden campaign:

Trump also called for Biden to face him in a debate last week, arguing it is “important” for the good of the country, as Breitbart News reported.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not comment on the matter when asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“Now that the field is down to two, is President Biden going to commit to a debate with Donald Trump? he asked.

“That’s something for the campaign to speak to,” she replied.

The Hill reports the Biden campaign in December said it hasn’t broached a potential general election debate against Trump.

Last week, the octogenarian incumbent said any debate between the party front-runners would depend on Trump’s “behavior.”