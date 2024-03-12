A woman, who recently arrived in the United States from Venezuela, is the ninth suspect that New York City prosecutors have charged with a migrant mob attack on two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers in January.

Edgarlis Vegas, a 20-year-old Venezuelan national who arrived in the U.S. about three months ago, has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault on a police officer after prosecutors said she could be seen on surveillance footage kicking one of the officers and hitting him on his back.

NYPD officers Zunxu Tian and Ben Kurian have suffered significant shoulder pain, bruises, and lacerations from the attack.

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

According to prosecutors, Vegas changed her story twice when questioned by the NYPD over her involvement in the attack. First, Vegas claimed she fell forward toward the officers and then suggested she had actually tried to kick one of the other migrants but accidentally hit the officer.

A Manhattan judge deemed Vegas a flight risk, considering she only recently arrived in the U.S. from Venezuela, likely through the southern border, and thus ordered her held on a $25,000 cash bail or a $75,000 partially secured bond.

Vegas’s attorney had asked that she be released from jail without bail.

The woman can be seen on TikTok dancing and singing while living in New York City. It is unclear which migrant shelter she had been residing in, but police suggested she only recently resettled in Brooklyn.

Vegas is now the ninth Venezuelan migrant arrested, charged, and held on bail for the attack. The other migrants charged for the attack are:

Yohenry Brito, a 24-year-old from Venezuela

Yorman Reveron, a 24-year-old from Venezuela

Kelvin Servita Arocha, a 19-year-old from Venezuela

Wilson Juarez, a 21-year-old from Venezuela

Darwin Gomez-Izquiel, a 19-year-old from Venezuela

Ulises Bohorquez, a 21-year-old from Venezuela

Yarwuin Madris, an 18-year-old from Venezuela

Marcelino Estee from Venezuela

As Breitbart News reported, two of the nine migrants charged with the attack on NYPD officers are members of Venezuela’s violent street gang known as Tren de Aragua.

