President Joe Biden’s State Department gave a B-2 tourist visa to a Brazilian fugitive accused of raping a child and who later was wanted by authorities.

In March 2022, the 40-year-old Brazilian national was allowed to enter the United States on a tourist visa awarded to him by the State Department. By June 2022, Brazilian authorities began searching for him for charges that he allegedly raped a child under 14 in Parana, Brazil.

After overstaying his visa by remaining in the U.S. for more than a year, the Brazilian national became an illegal alien fugitive residing in the U.S. In Fiscal Year 2022, nearly 854,000 foreign nationals became illegal aliens after overstaying their visas.

Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested the Brazilian national at his residence in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

“In addition to violating our immigration laws, this unlawfully present fugitive is wanted for the rape of a minor in his home country,” ICE official Todd Lyons said.

The case is only the latest example of Biden’s State Department approving nonimmigrant visas for foreign nationals seeking entry to the U.S. who are actually attempting to evade law enforcement in their native countries.

For example, 62-year-old Edimir Gustavo Eckelberg of Brazil was allowed to enter the U.S. on a tourist visa in April 2023 despite having been convicted, but not yet sentenced, for raping a child in Florianopolis, Brazil.

Also, last year, 39-year-old Luiz Fernando Moreira de Assuncao Oliveira of Brazil was allowed to enter the U.S. on a tourist visa in July 2021 despite having been convicted and sentenced for murder in December 2018.

