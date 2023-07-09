President Joe Biden’s State Department gave a B-2 tourist visa to a Brazilian national convicted of murder. The man ultimately overstayed his visa and had to be deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

According to ICE officials, 39-year-old illegal alien Luiz Fernando Moreira de Assuncao Oliveira first arrived in the United States in July 2021 having flown into Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Oliveira was given a B-2 tourist visa to enter the U.S. despite having been convicted and sentenced in December 2018 to serve nearly 20 years in prison for murder.

As part of the terms of Oliveira’s tourist visa, he was required to depart the U.S. by January 2022 but never did, thus becoming an illegal alien.

In February of this year, an ICE attache in Brazil notified agents in the Boston area that Oliveira was a foreign fugitive wanted by police in Goiania, Brazil, where he had been convicted years prior.

A couple of months later, on April 25, ICE agents arrested Oliveira. He was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge on June 8. Then, on June 23, ICE agents deported Oliveira to his native Brazil.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.