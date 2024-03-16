Hunter Biden tried to help Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked entity CEFC China Energy Co. purchase a maker of U.S. nuclear reactors in 2016, a strategy memo and testimony given to the House impeachment inquiry shows.

CEFC is closely linked to the CCP. The chairman of CEFC was Ye Jianming, who paid Hunter a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000.

Ye “had direct abiding and deep ties to Chinese intelligence when they were arranging these ideals for the Bidens,” according to Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer.

The memo obtained by lawmakers suggests CEFC’s goal was to exploit Hunter’s proximity to the Obama White House to allow the controversial deal to go through — all while shielding the transaction between CEFC and Westinghouse, the maker of nuclear reactors. Just the News first reported on the information obtained by lawmakers:

Congressional investigators recently obtained new memos and testimony about the nature of the plan to help CEFC gain a larger foothold in the global nuclear energy market by acquiring Westinghouse. One of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Rob Walker, told Congress the future first son was involved, providing a letter to make the Chinese comfortable with the plan. … This plan would place the appearance of a layer between CEFC—a China-based company with close connections to the ruling Chinese Communist Party and component of its national energy strategy—and the iconic U.S.-based energy company. … At the time, Westinghouse was U.S.-based but owned by Japan’s Toshiba and one of the darlings of the nuclear industry with its new AP1000 reactor, a smaller and more advanced power generator. But it privately was suffering financial strife due to cost delays and overruns at a planned nuclear power plant in Georgia that would eventually force the company to file for temporary bankruptcy protection.

Hunter was not the only Biden attempting to help CEFC acquire business in the American energy sector. James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, confirmed to the FBI in 2023 that his family tried to help CEFC purchase a U.S. liquid natural gas facility in Louisiana. James told investigators that he worked with Louisiana state officials to cut regulatory red tape to benefit the deal. The deal never materialized.

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.