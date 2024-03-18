Exclusive — Bernie Moreno Blasts Media’s ‘Bloodbath’ Lie: ‘Totally Fake News’

The establishment media have run away with a remark former President Donald Trump made at a rally over the weekend, when he said there would be a “bloodbath” in the auto industry if he is not elected. However, the media took his remark out of context with an angle that is “totally fake news,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said on the eve of Election Day in Ohio.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Moreno addressed the drama around remarks Trump made at the rally in Dayton, hosted by the Buckeye Values PAC, over the weekend.

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal,” Trump said at the pro-Bernie Moreno rally, discussing the left essentially selling out the United States auto industry to China.

He continued:

Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

The establishment media — as well as the Biden White House — went wild, asserting that Trump warned of a “bloodbath” if he does not get in office without putting the remarks into context, as he was specifically discussing the United States auto industry.

Moreno said the media’s spin is “totally fake news.”

“Totally fake news, of course, in keeping with the fact that this corporate media is so disgusting. It’s so vile. This is what’s going to be the theme of the next seven and a half months,” Moreno said, previewing the treatment of Trump by the establishment media leading up to the general election in November.

“They’re going to misrepresent him. They’re going to misquote him. They’re going to say one thing that he didn’t say at all. Of course, what he was talking about, which is 100 percent accurate — and Mike it’s exactly what we’re talking about,” Moreno said, providing an example.

“There’s a company you should know about. It’s called BYD. It stands for build your dreams. It’s a Chinese electric car company. They’re building these massive plants in Mexico. They have this idea that they’re gonna ship us $20,000 electric cars. We’re gonna have EV mandates. If that happens, tariff-free, if we allow that to happen, our auto industry is gone. Ohio, Michigan, devastated beyond recognition. That’s the bloodbath he was talking about–economic bloodbath,” Moreno explained.

He added that the media know this is the truth, but they are “so disgustingly dishonest that they can’t help themselves.”

