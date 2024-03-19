WARSAW, Poland — Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss backed having a Republican return to the White House in a tacit endorsement of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over the Democrat presidential nominee President Joe Biden.

“I believe for the West to be saved, it is vitally important to get Republicans back in the White House,” Truss said Tuesday at the Future of Europe Forum in Warsaw hosted by the Warsaw Enterprise Institute and Heritage Foundation.

Truss also chuckled at Biden criticizing her policies from an “ice cream parlor in Oregon” when she was prime minister in October 2022.

Biden had said, “I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when – anyway, I just think – I disagreed with the policy, but that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me.”

British media outlet BBC at the time noted, “But it is unusual for the president of the United States to be so critical of the leader of one of America’s closest allies.”

Truss’s remarks emerge as some of the first pro-Trump sentiments out of Europe since the former president secured the Republican presidential nomination last week — particularly amid trepidation from other European leaders over what a Trump return to the White House could mean for Europe.

Truss delivered the keynote speech at the forum, which focused on the destructiveness of radical leftwing ideology to Western civilization.

She slammed environmental extremism, “trans-activism” that “undermines the basics of human biologics,” mass migration, and other forces that are tearing at the social fabric of the West.

The former UK leader warned that leftists are not winning at the ballot box, but winning control of institutions and through the battle of ideas. The mistake of too many conservatives, she said, is to not recognize the nature of the fight and trying to meet leftists halfway.

“It is not a traditional political battle,” she said. “What we’re seeing is an undermining of our values from within.”

She said these forces destroying the West from within made it more difficult to deal with an emboldened Moscow, China, and Iran. Meanwhile, she said, “English speaking countries [are] on the forefront of the woke revolution.”

She also pointed to what she said was the “moral equivalence” between Israel and Hamas by leftists, urging conservatives recognize it is “not just a normal political fight,” to fight together, and to get serious abut the threat from authoritarian regimes.

She urged NATO members to meet their commitments, and called for an “economic NATO” that included Japan to deal with China, Russia, and Iran, noting that China is using its economy to achieve its geopolitical means.

The “appalling spectacle” of Chinese President Xi Jinping being feted by American business leaders in San Francisco in October is something that Truss fears could widen.

“We cannot continue to appease these people who want to undermine our way of life ,” Truss said.

