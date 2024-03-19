California State Rep. Vince Fong (R) will advance to the May runoff election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) and finish up his term through January.

ABC News and various outlets called the election for Vince Fong on Tuesday night shortly after the polls closed.

#ca20 The @AP says Assemblyman Vince Fong is heading to the May runoff. His opponent is TBD. Boudreaux running slightly ahead of Wood. Results mirroring the March 5th primary. 1/3 — Will Silverstein (@wlssteintv) March 20, 2024

As of this writing, Fong earned 41 percent of the vote with 41,000 votes in his favor versus Mike Boudreaux with just 26 percent of the vote — 26,000.

“Fong, a onetime McCarthy aide who also has his endorsement, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who is also a Republican, were among a cluster of candidates in the solidly conservative district hoping to fill the seat the speaker left vacant when he resigned last year,” noted the Associated Press (AP).

“The district, which cuts through the Central Valley farm belt including parts of Bakersfield and Fresno, is the most strongly Republican House seat in heavily Democratic California,” it added.

Republicans hold just 11 of California’s 52 U.S. House seats.

