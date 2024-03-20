More than two dozen Democrat lawmakers recently reintroduced a bicameral resolution hailing the “courage, compassion, and dedication” of abortionists.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) led 24 of their colleagues in reintroducing The Abortion Provider Appreciation Day Resolution on March 12. Part of the resolution calls for limitless abortions, confirming Democrats’ position that abortions should be available throughout pregnancy for any reason.

The resolution calls on Congress to declare “a vision for a future liberated from all abortion restrictions and bans” and affirm “the commitment of Congress to working toward that goal in partnership with providers, patients, advocates, and their communities.”

The resolution further “demonstrates a commitment to abortion providers and staff” by recognizing March 10, 2024, as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” according to the press release. It also hails communities that support abortionists and affirms the commitment of Congress to abortionists’ safety and ability to end the lives of unborn babies.

The resolution condemns the Supreme Court’s June 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and returned the issue of abortion to individual states. Roe had, for 50 years, invented a Constitutional “right” to end the lives of unborn babies.

“Following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights for people across the country continue to be attacked and the challenges faced by abortion providers, staff, and patients continue to grow,” Hirono said in a statement:

I am proud to reintroduce this resolution to honor these essential reproductive health care providers who help patients receive the high-quality care they deserve, even in the face of violence, threats, and intimidation. On Abortion Providers Appreciation Day, we honor the bravery of these health professionals across our country and reaffirm our commitment to protecting access to abortion care for all.

The resolution comes as Democrats continue to refuse to state limits on abortion that they would support. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have also made abortion central to reelection campaigns ahead of November and often accuse Republicans of being extreme for supporting laws that protect the unborn.

Several pro-abortion organizations, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, have endorsed the resolution.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.