Law Enforcement Calls Democrat Bob Casey’s Backing of Defund the Police Group ‘Alarming and Extremely Dangerous’

Law enforcement called the anti-police Pennsylvania Indivisible’s endorsement of Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) “alarming and extremely dangerous” on Wednesday.

Indivisible Pennsylvania hosted a campaign event with Casey on Tuesday, and the anti-police organization endorsed Casey in a statement on Wednesday.

Christine Adams of Indivisible Outcry in Clarion County said, “In his [Casey’s] nearly two decades in office, he has demonstrated his commitment to the values that guide the membership of Pennsylvania Indivisible — justice, inclusion, compassion, and equity. Senator Casey is deeply committed to defending our rights and our freedoms.”

In 2020, Indivisible Philadelphia was vehemently in favor of reducing funding for law enforcement in the Keystone State.

“We won’t stop until they #DefundThePolice,” the group wrote, calling for “fewer officers on the street” and even shared a piece calling for “abolishing the police.” Indivisible Philadelphia also called for followers to donate to the Philadelphia Bail Fund, which hopes to end “cash bail in Philadelphia.” Indivisible Philadelphia also has “Anti-Racism Resources for White People.”

“We meant moving away from the racist system of criminalization and penal punishment, and moving toward community-led public safety methods and programs,” the group continued.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported on how the Indivisible network has become a prominent driver of the leftist move to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

Casey has backed the anti-police organization at a time when crime across the Commonwealth has skyrocketed.

Philadelphia experienced its fourth transit shooting in just four days when eight “teens” shot at a Philadelphia bus stop. Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto changed department policies so that officers will no longer be sent to certain emergency calls and the calls will redirect to the telephone unit.

This is why Chris Eiserman, Folcroft deputy police chief and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 27 president, and other members of the FOP Lodge spoke out against Indivisible Pennsylvania’s endorsement of Casey.

Eiserman explained:

This is a group [Indivisible] that said ‘we won’t stop until we defund the police.’ They have called for fewer officers on the street. They have advocated to end cash bail. This is a group that is responsible for bailing out some of the most violent offenders that Pennsylvania has to offer. At a time when there were four shootings in four days on our local public transit system, and law enforcement across the Commonwealth is understaffed, Casey’s decision to align himself with these Defund the Police activists is alarming and extremely dangerous. [Emphasis added]

He continued:

Pennsylvanians deserve better. When there was a call to strip district attorneys [DAs] who failed to prosecute certain crimes, Casey backed the failed DAs instead of the people he’s supposed to serve. We all know Larry Krasner’s progressive to letting criminals out of the street isn’t working and yet Bob Casey supports Soros-funded prosecutors in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, who have let crime get completely out of control.

“Thankfully, Pennsylvania has a law-and-order Senate candidate that will work with the police and not against us: Dave McCormick. Dave McCormick is a combat veteran, who takes threats to Pennsylvanians’ safety seriously,” he added.

Forty-seven sheriffs across the counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York have endorsed McCormick’s bid for Senate.

