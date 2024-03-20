Report: Mitch McConnell Urges Republicans to Oppose Term Limits

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) has reportedly told his colleagues to oppose the idea of term limits, which aligns with his past public statements.

A report from Axios said two sources indicated McConnell told Senate Republicans that “imposing term limits on the Senate leader is a bad idea during a Wednesday meeting about the direction of the conference”:

McConnell was one of several senators who spoke during an hour-and-a-half conference meeting, which was called by conservative Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). McConnell spoke against imposing term limits for the top GOP position, calling it a bad idea, according to two sources in the room. It’s something the [sic] has opposed in the past. McConnell said term limits would weaken the leader’s power to do their job and potentially hurt fundraising.

The prospect of supporting term limits has been an open debate among Republicans over the past few weeks. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who will be running to replace McConnell as leader in the wake of his stepping down, said this month that he supports term limits. “One reason I am running to be the next Republican Leader is because I believe the Senate needs more engagement from all of my colleagues, and that includes the opportunity for any Member to serve in Leadership. I will support a conference vote to change the rules and institute term limits for the Republican Leader,” he said.

One reason I am running to be the next Republican Leader is because I believe the Senate needs more engagement from all of my colleagues, and that includes the opportunity for any Member to serve in Leadership. I will support a conference vote to change the rules and institute… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 6, 2024

Neither Cornyn nor Sen. John Thune (R.SD), who will also be running to replace McConnell, spoke during the meeting. This month, Mitch McConnell called the idea of term limits “totally inappropriate,” saying elections themselves are term limits. “Well, we have term limits now. They’re called elections, and I had a contest myself during my last election as leader,” he said. “I think the conference ought to be able to be free to choose whoever. There’s no limit on the Speaker or the other House leaders,” he added. “That won’t be my decision to make, but I think it’s totally inappropriate.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.