Battleground Survey: Donald Trump Leads Biden in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Arizona, the latest survey from the Hill/Emerson found.

Trump is boasting a four-point advantage in Arizona against incumbent Democrat Biden with 52 percent support to the 81 year old’s 48 percent support. Further, Trump maintains an edge among independents, specifically, garnering 45 percent support to Biden’s 41 percent. Another 14 percent remain undecided.

The edge Trump has over the president is growing; in February, he led Biden by three points in a head-to-head matchup in Arizona.

Trump’s lead over Biden expands to an even greater gap when third-party candidates are included in the mix. In that scenario, Trump sees 46 percent support — eight points ahead of Biden, who sees 38 percent support. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sees seven percent support, followed by two percent for Jill Stein and one percent for Cornel West.

The survey was taken March 12-15, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error, which is smaller than Trump’s lead:

🇺🇲 ARIZONA GE: Emerson/The Hill Trump 48% (+4)

Biden 44% With leans

Trump 52% (+4)

Biden 48%

—

Trump 46% (+8)

Biden 38%

RFK Jr 7%

Stein 2%

West 1%

—

Senate

Gallego 44% (+4)

Lake 40% With leans

Gallego 51% (+2)

Lake 49%

—

Biden

Approve… pic.twitter.com/hXnP4DYBVq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 20, 2024

This survey coincides with the results of a League of Workers survey released this week as well, which also found Trump leading Biden with a four-point advantage. In this survey, however, Trump maintains the four-point lead when independent candidates are included:

These are just the latest in a recent string of swing state polls showing Trump besting Biden in the battleground areas. Recent Marist surveys examining the matchup in Georgia and North Carolina, for instance, showed Trump with a lead.

As Breitbart News reported on the Peach State:

According to the survey, taken March 11-14, 2024 among 1,177 registered voters in the Peach State, Trump leads Biden with a majority, 51 percent of registered voters, supporting him. Biden falls four points behind, garnering 47 percentage points. Trump’s lead over Biden expands to five points when Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate, is added to the mix. In that scenario, Trump garners 45 percent, support followed by 40 percent for Biden and 14 percent for Kennedy.

Speaking exclusively to Breitbart News after essentially clinching the Republican nomination, Trump warned that the country is in “deep trouble” with Biden at the helm.

“This country is in deep trouble,” Trump said. “We’ve never been in trouble like this. We’re in more trouble because [Vladimir] Putin doesn’t respect us. Ukraine never would have happened with Russia.”

“Israel never would have been invaded. We wouldn’t have inflation because it was all caused by energy. Day one it was caused by energy. I think we’re in massive trouble as a country,” the former president continued.

“We have a little more than seven months until the election, and that sounds like a short time, but that’s an eternity for this lunatic to be running this country,” he said before offering a dire prediction. “If we don’t win… I think that November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country.”