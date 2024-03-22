Exclusive — Rep. Greg Murphy: DEI ‘Most Divisive, Horrible Cancer’ in Medical School

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts are the “most divisive, horrible cancer” in medical school, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a doctor, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Murphy explained that medicine became very political during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, that way of thinking is overtaking higher education — namely, medical school.

Murphy said:

And this is where it is supposed to be something that is truly objective, truly merit based, truly demanding of excellence for our patients. And now it’s being polluted, as you point out, with the cancer of DEI. We are now treating individuals in different categories.

“You have people that are saying, ‘I won’t take care of a person of one race or another, or that it saddens me when I meet somebody like this.’ It is the most divisive, horrible, cancer, if you will, that could ever happen in medicine,” he warned, blasting this mindset.

“That’s a mindset. And you know, we won’t see this really until … almost a decade because they’re just really getting started now in medical schools. But, you know, there’s always, truly, the wonderful thing of being able to take care of patients where they are, you know, we know of a lot of poor individuals, a lot of folks who have problems with access to care — that’s never been the issue,” he said, explaining that schooling is no longer merit-based.

“We always used to demand excellence from our doctors. … We want the smartest damn person possible or the most skillful surgeon possible. And now our medical schools are now inserting in a — in a time when there is an explosion of information. All of a sudden, we have to have diversity of classes,” he said, emphasizing that things are now based on skin color and other factors.

Murphy briefly discussed his bill that would essentially say that schools with DEI programs would not receive funding from the federal government.

“I spent my entire life studying hard in, you know, high school and college and everything like that to be a physician and then to be the most excellent physician I can be. Those standards should never be compromised because we have to placate the far-left in their DEI cancerous initiatives, divisive initiatives,” he added.

