Rep. Kay Granger Relinquishing Appropriations Gavel After $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill Passes

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) will step down as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, she announced within hours of the House passing a massive minibus spending bill that the majority of Republicans oppose.

In a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announcing her decision and shared on X Friday afternoon, Granger wrote of her time leading the committee, tasked with writing spending bills, claiming, “Everyone now receives clear documentation of what is in the bills.” Yet earlier that day, the House passed a 1,000-plus page bill that had only been revealed Thursday morning around 3:00 a.m. ET.

That bill, which Granger helped craft and supported, was passed under suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds support. With Democrats overwhelmingly supporting the bill, Johnson and Granger were able to pass the bill despite 112 Republicans in opposition outnumbering the 101 supporters.

Granger, 81, announced in November 2023 that she would not seek another term in the House. The Texan had begun taking heat in her Fort Worth district for opposing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)’s speakership bid the month prior and faced a primary challenge. She voted against the Republican nominee Jordan on the first ballot and continued to oppose him until a Republican conference secret ballot stripped Jordan of his nomination.

Reports at the time indicated concerns about Granger’s health had prompted her decision not to run. The Fort Worth Report, which broke the news before Granger’s announcement, cited sources that Granger’s health had necessitated her retirement. “I think she’s tired,” one told the outlet. Days earlier, when casting her vote for Johnson for Speaker, Granger initially voted for Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) before seemingly realizing her mistake and switching to Johnson.

Regardless of her popularity in the district, the powerful Granger remained a favorite of the bipartisan establishment inside the state capital. “She’s the most powerful Texan we’ve got,” Democrat lobbyist and former Texas Lieutenant Gov. Ben Barnes told the Report. “I hope she runs.”

After Granger’s Friday announcement, Speaker Johnson touted Granger’s nearly three decades in the House, recognizing her for being the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee.

Reps. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Robert Aderholt (R-AL) are among those in contention to grab Granger’s gavel. Notably, Aderholt voted against Friday’s spending bill, primarily over his objections to earmarks that the Senate inserted into the bill.