Exclusive — West Virginia Conservative Derrick Evans: Congresswoman Carol Miller Is Not a ‘RINO,’ She’s an ‘Undocumented Democrat’

West Virginia conservative Derrick Evans said on Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) is not a “RINO,” she’s an “undocumented Democrat.”

Evans, who hopes to oust Miller in West Virginia’s First Congressional District, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after Miller, along with 100 other House Republicans, voted for the $1.2 trillion “minibus” spending bill only hours after it was released.

Even though a majority of House Republicans opposed the minibus spending bill, Miller, who represents a ruby-red district in the Mountain State, voted for the bill.

Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said that Miller should not be even considered a Republican in Name Only (RINO).

He told Breitbart News Saturday, “I don’t even refer to her as a RINO. She’s an undocumented Democrat.”

Noting that Miller has refused to endorse former President Donald Trump, Evans said about her vote for the minibus spending bill, “There was defintiely enough information out there ahead of time to know not to vote for this bill. There was funding for abortion, transgender surgery on minors, there was red flag gun laws and issues coming after guns, we funded the Green New Deal, I mean we’re paying Egyptian college tuition, $850,000 for a gay senior room. This is unbelievable that we’re even having this conversation right now, even more unbelievable that someone who is supposed to be representing one of the reddest districts in the entire country would actually vote for this specific bill.”

Evans said that the bill does nothing to secure the border and does not include the Laken Riley Act, which as Breitbart News’s John Binder explained, would “require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.