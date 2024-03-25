Exclusive — Rep. Beth Van Duyne: ‘Winning Elections Is Key’ to Stopping Bad Bills

“Winning elections is key” to stopping bad bills in the House and Senate, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, explaining the difficulties of Republicans having an extremely slim majority in the House.

Both the House and Senate passed the $1.2 trillion spending bill, despite the fact that a majority of Republicans in the House voted against the measure. But Republicans have such a narrow majority that they are unable to stop everything in a united way. This, she continued, puts Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in a tricky position, as he has to go into negotiations with this reality in mind.

“You’ve got what? One, two member majority? It takes one or two members to say no, we don’t want to shut the government down. We will accept this level of spending. That’s all it takes,” she said, adding that it is “pretty clear he does not have the hand that he needs to be able to negotiate” for things such as a stronger border bill.

LISTEN:

The moral of the story here, the congresswoman continued, is that “winning elections is key” to stopping bad bills and passing good ones that will truly make a difference.

“Winning elections is key and making sure that you have enough majority that you can actually negotiate and you don’t have one or two people who are holding up the entire machine, and that’s what you see right now,” she said, noting that they are losing one more Republican in the House, as Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is retiring.

The Texas congresswoman said she hopes Johnson can “hang in there” and be as transparent as possible with the Republican base.

“And my message to our GOP conference is if we’ve got the majority [and] we don’t stay together, the majority means nothing,” she said.

“But my message to voters is recognize that every single vote counts. You know, when we are a one-vote majority right now, all of your votes count. Make sure and get out in November,” she said, noting that losing the House would mean losing the ability to keep some really bad things off the agenda.

“We need everybody to get out and support, you know, President Trump’s policies coming back. You know, they worked,” she said, pointing to low unemployment and a secure border.

“We need to bring those back. And we’re not going to get it unless people get out and vote,” she added.

