Karine Jean-Pierre Melts Down, Hangs Up Shortly After Radio Host Asks If Biden Has ‘Dementia’

Karine Jean-Pierre had a meltdown Tuesday after a North Carolina radio show host asked her if President Joe Biden has dementia.

“When I told a number of people that I was talking to you today — it was interesting, though — they all said, ‘Would you please just ask her, does the president have dementia?'” host Mark Garrison of WBT Charlotte told Jean-Pierre. “So before I move on from it, does he?”

“That, Mark, I can’t even believe you’re asking me this question,” an incredulous Jean-Pierre stammered. “That is [sic] incredibly offensive question to ask.”

“But you know people ask it,” Garrison insisted.

“Wait, oh, let me, no, no, no, no, no, you, Mark, you, you took, you’re taking us down this rabbit hole. Let me, uh, let me, let me be very clear about this.”

LISTEN: KJP hangs up on a Charlotte, North Carolina radio host after being asked if Joe Biden has dementia and about high gas prices and high grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/eu69qAQhVH — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 26, 2024

She continued:

For the past several years, the President’s physician has laid out very, in a comprehensive way, the President’s health. Uh, this is a president, if you watch him every day, if you really pay attention to his record and what he has done, you will see exactly how focused he’s been on the American people, how historic his actions has [sic] been. And so I’m not even going to truly, truly, uh, uh, really, you know, take, take the premise of your question. I think it is incredibly insulting, and, and so we can, you know, we can move on to the next question.

The host proceeded to mention high gas and grocery prices in North Carolina, asking, “How does Mr. Biden win votes when people don’t have as much disposable income?”

After a minute of campaign-speak blaming President Trump and Russia, Jean-Pierre claimed the problems were getting better before abruptly hanging up the phone, surprising the hosts.

“Those costs have gone down because of what this President has been able to do. And with that, thank you so much Mark, have an amazing, amazing day,” she said, and hung up.

“Wow, wow!” the two hosts exclaimed, noting that they had asked no out-of-bounds questions.

“I don’t understand the fragility of this person,” Garrison’s cohost said.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.