Report: DOJ Sought Info on James Biden in Connection to Medicare Fraud Case

The Justice Department reportedly sought information in 2023 about James Biden’s activities in connection to a Medicare fraud case involving a lucrative “Americore” deal.

It is unclear if James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, is a target of the investigation, Politico reported Monday.

Americore is accused of being part of a scheme to defraud Medicare.

A second probe by federal investigators in South Florida into the Americore deal involving “transactions linked to Jim Biden” is also underway, two people familiar with the matter told Politico. It remains unclear if James Biden is the “focus” of the second probe, according to the report. His lawyer told Politico that his client is not under investigation regarding Americore.

Investigators in Florida are probing an Americore agreement that James Biden “was party to,” including “a series of loans made to Americore by an investment fund run by a Jim Biden associate,” the outlet reported.

James Biden admitted to Congress in February that he earned money to organize some of the loans for the company. He received a $200,000 loan from Americore and on the same day, cut Joe Biden a $200,000 check, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in October.

James Biden denies the $200,000 check he gave Joe Biden was due to a pre-existing business relationship. He insists the check was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him.

However, a previously unreported lawsuit claims James Biden received improper payments from the Americore deal, Politico reported Monday:

In a complaint filed in Palm Beach County in 2022, investors in the Third Friday Total Return Fund allege that the money manager in charge of the fund looted millions of dollars from it by making sham loans to Americore, then diverted roughly $600,000 of the embezzled funds to Jim Biden. … Several of the loans have an additional, previously unreported, link to the Bidens. An email obtained by POLITICO shows that a lawyer who has worked for Jim and Hunter Biden, George Mesires, represented the lender in some of the transactions being scrutinized. Mesires did not respond to requests for comment.

“Jim Biden is not named as a defendant in the Palm Beach suit, and it is not clear whether his activities are a focus in either criminal investigation,” the outlet reported.

More information about the allegations against Americore is here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.