An illegal alien is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who was “mentally incapacitated” or “physically helpless” in Coffee County, Alabama.

Pablo Mendoza, a 23-year-old illegal alien, was arrested on March 25 by police in Enterprise, Alabama, and charged with first-degree rape.

Police allege that on February 20, Mendoza raped a “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated” 14-year-old girl who could not consent to having sex with him. Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd told local media WDHN that Mendoza is an illegal alien.

WATCH — Dem Chicago Alderman: Sanctuary Cities See Migrant Surge as “Cash Cow” to Get Money from Feds:

Details of Mendoza’s arrival in the United States are still unclear.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have placed a detainer on Mendoza, according to Byrd, so that he will be turned over to their custody for deportation from the U.S. if he is released from Coffee County custody at any time.

Mendoza remains in Coffee County Jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.