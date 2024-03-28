Poll: Voters Trust Donald Trump More on Key Issues, Such as Middle Class, China, Immigration

Americans trust former President Donald Trump more than President Joe Biden on the issues of inflation and crime, a recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey found.

The overall survey showed Trump with a slight edge over Biden in a head-to-head matchup, leading with 46 percent support to Biden’s 45 percent support — a one-point difference. In December, Trump had a six-point lead over Biden. According to CNBC, “Biden saw improved support among Democrats and independents and those with a college degree and higher compared with the prior quarter.”

However, the survey also found Trump boasting a lead over Biden on key issues central to the upcoming election. For instance, when asked who would be better on the issue of the overall economy, Trump has a 30-point advantage over Biden. Trump also has a 28-point advantage on the issue of crime, a 27-point advantage on inflation, and a five-point advantage on the middle class.

Biden has an advantage on the issues of healthcare and abortion, with a 19-point advantage and a 25-point advantage, respectively. He also has a 35-point advantage on “what corporations pay in taxes” and a three-point advantage on Social Security, but it ends there.

On all remaining issues, Trump has a clear advantage. On immigration alone, Trump has a 28-percent advantage over Biden, as 68 percent said Trump will handle the crisis better than Biden. Another 55 percent also believe Trump will do better on “what you pay in taxes,” and 58 percent believe Trump will do better dealing with China:

The survey was taken among 1,001 individuals with a ± 3.1 percent margin of error.

Trump’s strengths are significant, as 81 percent identify inflation and the cost of living, for example, as “one of the top issues” for their vote in November. Further, 76 percent said the “needs of middle-class Americans” are a top issue, and 71 percent said the country’s overall economy, as well as crime and safety, are top concerns. Notably, 63 percent also identified immigration as a top issue for their vote.