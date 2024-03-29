Hunter Biden Spotted Before Controversial Colbert Fundraiser Starring His Dad, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton 

The presidential press pool spotted Hunter Biden on Thursday waiting around to attend Stephen Colbert’s high-dollar fundraiser in New York City with his father and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The sighting underscores Hunter’s access to some of the most influential political figures while an impeachment inquiry investigates family activities with foreign businessmen from China, Ukraine, and Russia.

“Pool ran into Hunter Biden inside the hotel, who said he was excited about tonight’s fundraiser,” the pool report said. “The president’s son was accompanied by his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and son, Beau.”

Chants of “F*** Joe Biden!” from pro-Palestine protesters outside Biden’s fundraiser in New York pic.twitter.com/yRvBQeyo8P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 29, 2024

The three presidents scheduled to sit for a late-night television show with host Stephen Colbert to raise money for Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. Biden holds an approval rating of about 4o percent, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection.

The ticket prices for the event ranged from $225 to $500,000. Many of the guests who purchased the most expensive tickets had a chance to be photographed with the presidents by famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Joe Biden is drawing heat for the event. Joe Biden’s X account claimed the high-dollar event would be a “grassroots fundraiser.” The exclusive event will host “celebrities like Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele,” CNN reported.

Many commentators noted Joe Biden’s high-dollar fundraiser was in contrast to former President Donald Trump’s Thursday schedule. The America First candidate mourned the loss of a police officer who was allegedly shot by a gunman with a long arrest record.

“We have to get back to law and order,” Trump said after the funeral.