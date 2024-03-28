A majority of voters are “worse off financially” under President Joe Biden, up 25 points since he assumed office in 2021, a Fox News poll found Wednesday.

Under Biden’s leadership, prices across the board surged by nearly 20 percent. Gas prices are also up about 48 percent since Biden took office.

The poll asked respondents, “Are you better off or worse off financially today than you were four years ago, or about

the same?”

Better off: 22 percent

Worse off: 52 percent

About the same: 26 percent

(Don’t know): *

When Fox News asked the same question in December 2021, only 27 percent said they were worse off than four years ago under former President Donald Trump, 25 points fewer.

Better off: 17 percent

Worse off: 27 percent

About the same: 44 percent

(Don’t know): 1 percent

While a contrast between the two polls revealed a similar number of voters (22, 17 percent) felt “better off,” the percentage of voters who felt “about the same” financially dramatically shifted in a negative direction for Biden.

2021 — About the same: 44 percent

2024 — About the same: 26 percent

Many of those who said in 2021 they felt “about the same” regarding their financial position, shifted to “worse off” during the four-year period, the polling data suggests.

2021 — Worse off: 27 percent

2024 —Worse off: 52 percent

The polling is bad news for Biden, who is well behind Trump on many key issues, according to CNBC polling from Wednesday:

Immigration: Trump +48

Taxes: +32

Overall Economy: +30

China: +28

Crime: +28

Inflation: +27

Middle Class: +5

Overall, the Fox News survey found that Biden’s approval rating was 41 percent, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection.

The poll sampled 1,095 registered voters from March 22 through 25 with a 3-point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.