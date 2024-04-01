Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an official statement recognizing “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Sunday, as the Biden administration faced backlash for celebrating it on the same day as Easter, one of the holiest days in the Christian religion.

In the statement, Blinken said, “Transgender Day of Visibility is a celebration of the courage and resilience of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-confirming persons who exist in every country and culture around the world.”

On a day when Jesus’s resurrection is celebrated, Blinken praised “trans persons” for “achievements and progress” they have made in the “global struggle for equality.”

“In many parts of the world, trans persons face violence, suppression, and infringements on their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, as society treats trans persons with stigma, discrimination, and violence,” Blinken added.

He said they “deserve to live authentically, safely, and with dignity,” “deserve documentation that reflects who they are, healthcare that is responsive to their needs, and the right to live full lives of opportunity.”

Blinken said “it is clear that there is still much work to do,” and urged “partners around the globe to work with the United States in fighting for a world in which transgender persons are free to live safely and openly as themselves.”

He also posted on X:

Transgender people deserve to live authentically, safely, and with dignity. We continue to fight for a world in which trans people can live safely and openly as themselves.

Since the public backlash, Democrats then rushed to issue statements of support, with some arguing that “Transgender Day of Visibility” falling on Easter day was coincidental.

And the White House has defended its proclamation, arguing that Biden celebrates Easter and politicians were “seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric.”

However, while Easter has been celebrated for centuries, Biden first proclaimed “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31 just three years ago, Newsweek reported.

While there was no official statement on Easter, Blinken did, however, post a message on his X account that said, “From my family to yours, we wish you a very happy and joyful Easter. I hope it brings a renewed sense of peace and hope for brighter days ahead.”

