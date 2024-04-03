Since President Joe Biden took office, nearly two million “known got-aways” have successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border. Among them is an illegal alien convicted of raping a woman in Connecticut in 2016 and deported in 2021 but who crossed the border again, undeterred by Border Patrol.

In July 2016, according to FOX 45 News, 40-year-old illegal alien Jose Pavon-Fermin of Honduras followed a woman onto a Norwalk, Connecticut, public bus and eventually got off at her stop.

The woman said Pavon-Fermin lured her into his apartment and then raped her. Two years after the rape, he was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Pavon-Fermin was ordered to serve four and a half years of his 10-year prison sentence and, once released from prison, made to register as a sex offender in the U.S. for the rest of his life.

In June 2021, after serving his sentence, Pavon-Fermin was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and deported to his native Honduras. Sometime later, he again successfully illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and traveled back to Norwalk.

In January 2023, Pavon-Fermin was arrested in Norwalk for disturbing the peace but instead of being turned over to ICE agents, he was released from police custody. Despite a requirement to register as a sex offender, Pavon-Fermin had not.

After being on the run in the U.S. for over a year, Pavon-Fermin was captured by law enforcement in Lynchburg, Virginia, after being featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted.

This week, a federal grand jury in New Haven, Connecticut, indicted Pavon-Fermin on charges of illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported and failing to register as a sex offender.

Pavon-Fermin faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.