Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis is so “out of control” that his administration is “willing to steal from our nation’s heroes and divert resources away from their care,” charged Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who reiterated her dedication to fighting the current administration’s outrageous redirection of resources from veterans to illegal immigrants.

As the border crisis under Biden worsens, Ernst, who is the Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair, is standing up for border security and veterans’ rights.

No matter how the Biden admin tries to spin it, their border crisis is out of control.



Demanding a halt to the diversion of veterans’ resources to illegal immigrants, Ernst is supporting legislation to prevent the current administration from “stealing” veterans’ funds and misusing them.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Ernst, a combat veteran, called out the president for prioritizing immigrants and redirecting resources from veterans amid the deteriorating border crisis.

“President Biden’s border crisis is so out of control that his administration is willing to steal from our nation’s heroes and divert resources away from their care,” she said.

“This shouldn’t be up for debate: immigrants who have broken our laws should not receive priority over American veterans, period,” she added, vowing to “continue demanding border security and standing up for those who defended our freedoms and way of life.”

The matter comes amid reports the Biden administration is leveraging resources and personnel at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide healthcare to illegal immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

Ernst has long criticized the Biden administration’s focus on illegal immigrants over veterans, notably opposing the use of VA staff for border issues tied to the end of the Title 42 Order in a 2022 letter to the president.

She is also spearheading Sarah’s Law, which reinforces accountability for crimes by illegal immigrants, while urging Biden to use taxpayer-funded border wall materials. She initiated the BUILD IT Act and cosponsored the FINISH IT Act, incorporated into the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, aiming to mitigate Biden’s border issues.

Recently, she backed a bill to stop the VA from offering healthcare or handling claims for individuals in the U.S. illegally.

From February 2021 through February 2024, Biden has overseen nine million encounters at the nation’s borders — more than 7.4 million of which occurred at the southern border. Those figures do not include the nearly two million “known got-aways” who successfully crossed U.S. borders or the millions more who are estimated to have successfully crossed the border but who remain unknown by Border Patrol.

According to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest border apprehended nearly 140,000 migrants in March — virtually unchanged from February.

