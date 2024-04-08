House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) are pressing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for details regarding a case where an illegal alien in Alabama is accused of raping a “mentally incapacitated” 14-year-old girl.

Last month, as Breitbart News reported, 23-year-old Pablo Mendoza was arrested by police in Enterprise, Alabama, and charged with first-degree rape. According to prosecutors, Mendoza raped a “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated” 14-year-old girl.

“Criminal aliens exploit vulnerabilities in our nation’s immigration system to the detriment of those in the United States,” Jordan and McClintock write to Mayorkas, 1819 News reports.

They further state in the letter:

The Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies only increase the likelihood that criminal aliens will successfully enter and remain in the U.S. Pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, the Committee on the Judiciary is authorized to conduct oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures. To assist the Committee with its continued oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures, we ask that you please provide the following information and materials regarding Pablo Mendoza. [Emphasis added]

Jordan and McClintock are asking Mayorkas to provide the committee with information on how Mendoza arrived in the United States, including whether he benefited from the administration’s parole pipeline, and if he has a history of illegally crossing the southern border.

They ask Mayorkas to respond to the request by April 18.

On numerous occasions the DHS chief has been less than forthcoming with information on illegal immigration.

Most recently, for example, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) told Breitbart News that Mayorkas has refused to hand over details on the illegal alien from Venezuela charged with murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia.

Likewise, Mayorkas has yet to provide Jordan and McClintock with a “numerical breakdown of all illegal alien releases at the southwest border” since President Joe Biden took office.

WATCH: Mayorkas Unable to State How Many Americans are Killed by Illegal Aliens

