Democrats Butcher Donald Trump’s Abortion Position: He Brought About ‘Worst Abortion Bans’

Former President Donald Trump’s leadership brought about what Hillary Clinton described as the “worst abortion bans in 50 years,” as she and other pro-abortion leftists continue to admonish anyone who believes in protections for unborn children.

Clinton made the remarks a day after Trump unveiled his official position on abortion, ultimately taking the federalist position, stating that individual states should make that call.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land,” Trump said, noting in a Truth Social video that he nominated the Supreme Court justices who ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs decision.

“This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or, in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family, and do what’s right for yourself,” Trump said.

“Do what’s right for your children. Do what’s right for our country, and vote — so important to vote. At the end of the day, it’s all about the will of the people,” Trump said, as his position drew mixed reviews from pro-life groups, some of which seek federal protections for unborn children.

Regardless, countless pro-abortion leftists dismembered Trump’s position, including abortion champion Clinton.

“A good way to gauge what Donald Trump will do on abortion rights is to look at what he’s already done,” Clinton said, pointing out the pro-life strides made via Trump’s leadership.

“What he’s done is make possible the worst abortion bans in 50 years, and brag about it,” she said:

A good way to gauge what Donald Trump will do on abortion rights is to look at what he’s already done. What he’s done is make possible the worst abortion bans in 50 years, and brag about it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2024

“Well, first, let me say the issue about a woman’s right to choose, it’s a democracy issue. This is about freedom, freedom of women to make their decision, families to make their decisions,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe

“He takes great pride in overturning Roe v. Wade. Takes great pride in it. And then the way the press wrote it up just cracked me up because it said, ‘Donald Trump believes that state—’ he doesn’t believe anything,” Pelosi continued, later adding that “you can’t be a little bit pro-life.”

“You’re either there or you’re not there. And people see that. So, he may have outsmarted — well, I hate to say outsmarted because, what? It doesn’t seem to apply — but why would the press say ‘he believes?’ He doesn’t believe anything,” she added, as other Democrats piled on.

“If Trump has the opportunity to sign a national abortion ban, he will. If Congress passes a law restoring the reproductive freedoms of Roe, @JoeBiden will sign it. The contrast could not be clearer,” Vice President Kamala Harris said: If Trump has the opportunity to sign a national abortion ban, he will. If Congress passes a law restoring the reproductive freedoms of Roe, @JoeBiden will sign it. The contrast could not be clearer. pic.twitter.com/DPeSYUC7R2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 9, 2024

The DNC War Room shared a quote from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who believes the GOP will “erode women’s rights” under Trump’s leadership:

Leader Schumer: Anti-abortion groups have pledged to support Trump because they know he will support a federal abortion ban and continue to erode women's rights if he is elected. If Republicans get into power, they will not hesitate to push for a national abortion ban pic.twitter.com/XurTnJPWDR — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 9, 2024

Hollywood figures also weighed in.

“Do not fall for Trump’s position of leaving the abortion decisions to the states. The extremist movement behind Trump’s plans to use the century old Comstock Act to enforce an effective national abortion ban,” Barbra Streisand said:

Do not fall for Trump’s position of leaving the abortion decisions to the states. The extremist movement behind Trump’s plans to use the century old Comstock Act to enforce an effective national abortion ban. https://t.co/CLZKbY2Ii5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 9, 2024

In his statement, Trump said that individuals must follow their heart on this issue but appeared to appeal to the line of thinking that unborn children cannot be saved if Republicans do not ultimately win elections.

“But remember, you must also win elections to restore our culture, and, in fact, to save our country, which is currently and, very sadly, a nation in decline,” Trump warned. “Our nation needs help. It needs unity. It needs us all to work closely together.”

The former president also spoke in favor of abortion laws with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is among those who criticized Trump’s position, prompting Trump to double down that Republicans cannot save unborn children if they lose elections.

Trump said in a Truth Social post:

By allowing the States to make their decision, and hoping that most Republicans running for Office will have the sense, although they must always follow their heart, to require the EXCEPTIONS for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother, we have taken the Abortion Issue largely out of play.

He added:

When the Supreme Court had the courage to do the right thing LEGALLY, and terminate Roe v. Wade, all of those people, including Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Dannenfelser of Susan B. Anthony that were “hardliners”, one day after the Victory, were gone and of absolutely no help, as the Democrats staged rallies and won Elections they should never have won. Lindsey, Marjorie, and others fought for years, unsuccessfully, until I came along and got the job done. Then they were gone, never to be heard from again, until now. We cannot let our Country suffer any further damage by losing Elections on an issue that should always have been decided by the States, and now will be!

“Sending this Issue back to the States was the Policy of the Republican Party and Conservatives for over 50 years, due to States’ Rights and 10th Amendment, and only happened because of the Justices I proudly Nominated and got Confirmed,” Trump added: