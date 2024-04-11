Police arrested a man this week for allegedly entering a North Carolina Planet Fitness women’s locker room and undressing.

“Christopher Allan Miller, 38, was arrested after going into the women’s locker room Thursday at the Gastonia Planet Fitness on South New Hope Road,” WSOCTV reported.

“Planet Fitness allows members to use the restroom and locker rooms they identify with as part of their no-judgmental motto. However, some members said they are worried and believe Miller misused the policy after hearing the allegations and the call for help,” it added.

One woman called 911 upon reportedly seeing Miller enter the locker room, stripping naked.

“And what’s he wearing?” the dispatcher said.

“Nothing, literally nothing,” the caller said.

“OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher said.

“He is completely naked,” the caller said.

Miller allegedly even asked a woman to rub lotion on him. He also had allegedly been harassing women before the arrest.

“And is that man still there?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah, he is still in the bathroom,” the caller said. “It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave.”

One woman, Betty Brice, expressed outrage that Miller could simply identify as a woman and enter the women’s locker room.

“I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender,” Brice said.

