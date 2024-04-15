Historically Pro-Democrat Teamsters Union Contributes $5K to Sen. Josh Hawley, Inches Closer to Republicans

The Teamsters Union’s political action committee contributed $5,000 to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) reelection campaign, a closer step toward Republicans for the historically Democrat-aligned organization.

Hawley posted on X, “Thank you @Teamsters.”

Axios first reported the donation on Monday, and the union confirmed it to Breitbart News.

The donation comes after the union’s PAC also donated to the Republican National Committee (RNC) for the first time in 20 years, as Breitbart News reported. That donation was for $45,000 and came after the union’s leadership met with former President Donald Trump for the second time in January.

The labor group’s last donation to the RNC was $15,000 in 2004.

“It’s the latest indication that one of the country’s biggest and most powerful labor unions — which has yet to endorse in the presidential election — is willing to back Republicans who share its priorities,” Axios reported.

The outlet reported that Hawley had made a point to align himself with the labor movement. In March, he joined Teamster workers on strike outside St. Louis, and, in late 2022, he voted for an amendment from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to add seven paid sick days to rail workers’ contracts.

Hawley outraised his Democrat opponent, Lucas Kunce, in the first quarter of 2024, $2.56 million to $2.25 million, according to Axios.

The outlet noted that Republicans — “led by Trump” — have made “inroads with working-class voters if not all of their leaders.” Still, the United Auto Workers endorsed President Joe Biden in January.

Biden met with union workers in Wisconsin in January, accidentally donning a hardhat backward, prompting widespread mockery on social media.

Joe Biden wearing a hardhat backward while trying to be 'one of the guys' is so on brand. pic.twitter.com/33yKCHJ7Mr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 26, 2024

