Exclusive — Rep. Tenney Slams Biden for Boosting Iran: Israel ‘Fighting for the West Against Islamic Terrorism’

Republicans stand “strongly” behind Israel, which is fighting a war both for its own existence and “for the West — against Islamic terrorism in the Middle East,” according to Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), who slammed President Joe Biden for vowing not to back an Israeli response and for having made the Islamic regime “flush with cash” by reversing former President Donald Trump’s crippling sanctions, emboldening it and its terror proxies.

Lauding Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign,” which imposed “tough” sanctions on Iran, Tenney also criticized Biden for having “unraveled” all that the Trump administration accomplished, having “turned the world upside-down,” and having put Israel in a “perilous position” while the Middle East was on a “path to peace.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, slammed the Biden administration’s leaking to the press — before Saturday and Sunday’s unprecedented attack — that Iran would strike in 48 hours.

“It was a little disturbing that Biden telegraphed that there is going to be an attack on Israel [from Iran],” she said. “How is that a secure type of thing to say, and why is he telegraphing that for the rest of the world?”

During a call on Saturday, immediately after Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would not back any Israeli response, telling the Israeli Premier to “take the win” of defending itself from a direct attack on his country.

Tenney then turned to the current administration’s policy of appeasement, which enriched and emboldened the Islamic regime to attack Israel both through its terror proxies and directly.

“What is the Biden administration doing giving money to Iran and making them flush with cash, which they are using to attack our ally [Israel], with Iran giving money to Hamas from the sanctions relief. And now Iran is directly hitting Israel, which is an unprecedented incident,” she said. “I’m very concerned, and I hope that Israel is actually going to act knowing that, other than Joe Biden and a few other players, we Republicans are strongly standing behind Israel.”

While insisting that Israelis would “obviously” defend themselves and reiterating that “we are behind them,” the congresswoman noted that “we helped” when Iran, for the first time, attacked Israel directly on Saturday.

“As you know, there was a successful joint defense effort to thwart and intercept the Iranian attack on Israel,” she said. “It was a coordinated effort, although Israel did the lion’s share, using its layered missile defense, which miraculously saved lives.”

WATCH — Israeli Interception! Aerial Defense System Obliterates Drones & Missiles

IDF via Storyful

Noting that the Biden administration allowed sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile to expire in October, a mere six months before Sunday’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, Tenney then addressed the lax policies of the current administration that have allowed Iran’s nuclear enrichment program to expand at alarming rates.

“We [in the House] wrote a letter last year after some of the advocates in the administration and Democratic party were seeking to let Iran get to 90 percent uranium enrichment levels — warning that they are nearly there!” she stated.

Insisting that “we didn’t need to be in the nuclear deal because we found out they were violating the deal anyway,” Tenney lauded Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign,” which imposed “tough” sanctions, causing Iranians to “lose their ability” to run their country.

“We started to see many Iranians — freedom fighters — come forward to protest the regime after they killed Mahsa Amini and showing incredible bravery as the Iranian people stood up to the regime, even as Iran literally killed, imprisoned, and continued to execute protesters,” Tenney said. “And yet, we just abandoned that cause, too. A lot of us [in the House] made a resolution then in support of the uprising and against the regime’s oppression, but there was nothing out of the Biden administration to protect these freedom fighters — much like what happened in the uprising when Obama was in office.”

Warning of the “perilous” situation currently escalating between the Islamic regime and Israel, Tenney emphasized that “we have to back Israel right now, 100 percent.”

She also expressed her deep concern about the stalled Israel aid package that will be voted on the floor, arguing that “Israel is not just fighting their own war, but they’re fighting a war for us and for the West — against Islamic terrorism in the Middle East,” and, therefore, it is “critical that we continue our support.”

She then highlighted how and why she had nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize earlier in 2024.

“Every other party to an international agreement on Israel and the Palestinian situation has won a Nobel Peace Prize except for President Trump! And yet, he accomplished the most effective agreement, the Abraham Accords. Though I know the Nobel committee will never give it to him, I think it’s worthy of note that the Abraham Accords actually gave a lot of hope with his novel approach to get the other countries in the region to understand that they can have peace and prosperity. Let’s do that first and then hope the Palestinians will join us.”

However, she noted, all of that “has been unraveled, unfortunately, by the Biden administration.”

“Three short years and 45,000 votes that decided the election of 2020 have turned the world upside-down and put Israel in a perilous position,” she said. “We were on our path to peace and prosperity, something that no one ever could’ve envisioned would happen in the Middle East.”

“Let’s hope that changes,” she added. “We just have to help Israel get past this.”

Though we “don’t know what’s coming,” Tenney insisted, “we have to be ready.”

“That’s why I support the upcoming Israel aid package,” she concluded. “Hopefully, it will be voted on this week.”

On Tuesday, Tenney spoke at an event of the Keep God’s Land organization in Washington, DC. The function brought together 150 top Christian, Jewish, and conservative leaders to “make their voices heard in opposition to the Biden administration’s push for a unilateral decision of a two-state solution.”

Earlier in April, as Biden and his Democrat colleagues continued to urge Israel to capitulate to the terrorist group Hamas in its current conflict in Gaza, Tenney was awarded by the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) in New York City for her “unwavering support” of Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism.

At the event, she slammed the “misguided decision” by the Biden administration to revoke the Trump-Pompeo Doctrine, which recognized that Israelis have a right to live in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), saying the decision “undermines our greatest ally in the Middle East.”