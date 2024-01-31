Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize to honor his drive to implement the Abraham Accords treaty in the Middle East.

The move was made public Tuesday by Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) who seeks to record the historic September 15, 2020, agreement to establish peace and normal diplomatic relations between Israel and two Arab states, namely, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In the weeks that followed, other Arab and Muslim states joined the agreement, including Sudan, Morocco, and Kosovo.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

The Nobel Peace Prize previously acknowledged the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in 1978 as well as the Oslo Accords in 1994.

However, there has been no recognition for Trump’s role in brokering an agreement between Israel and four of its Arab neighbors aimed at normalizing diplomatic and economic relations between the nations, Tenney noted.

In 2009 former President Barack Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” a snub to Trump his supporters have always been keen to remedy.

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday chanted “Nobel Peace Prize!” as he campaigned in Wisconsin. https://t.co/LWy7PZ9LIo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020

Trump told Breitbart News three weeks ago several others were on the verge of joining, including even possibly Iran, but President Joe Biden taking office and reverting to a failed approach to the Middle East scuttled the efforts and has disintegrated any progress.

Not one country has joined the Abraham Accords during Biden’s entire presidency with the current administration instead choosing to ignore Trump’s contributions to Middle East peace and security.

The Biden administration marked the anniversary of the Abraham Accords on Monday by referring to them as the "normalization agreements." https://t.co/LMlrYHpd0g — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 14, 2021

Heads of State or political figures can nominate individuals for the prize as well as foreign policy institutions and past winners of the Nobel prize.

A five-person Nobel Committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament chooses the winner from the submitted nominations.

Trump – the current front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 – has been nominated before.