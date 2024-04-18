Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) made an explosive allegation Thursday as some House Republicans fight to change House rules to protect Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“Speaker of the House is next in line to be President after the VP,” Massie posted on X. “Allegedly, Speaker Johnson is going to leverage his dwindling power in order to change the rules of the House just to maintain his authority. This happens in banana republics, not Constitutional Republics.”

Massie’s shocking implication that Johnson’s presidential aspirations are behind his later parliamentary power grab and his reversals of long-held policy positions are sure to make waves in Washington.

Johnson acknowledged Thursday he is considering including a provision in the rule on foreign aid funding that would raise the threshold on the motion to vacate. Currently, only one member can force a motion to vacate vote.

The Kentucky Congressman is a member of the powerful Rules Committee. He is one of three conservatives appointed by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in a compromise to conservatives that serves to check the power of the Speaker and ensure accountability.

The three blocked a Johnson border bill Wednesday night from leaving the committee. Johnson did not tie the bill to the broader foreign aid package to force the Senate to vote on a border security bill. Instead, he held a separate vote on a bill that would assuredly never see the light of day in the Senate as a gesture to conservatives.

The conservatives side with the Mike Johnson of the first six months of his speakership in demanding action on the border before consideration of a foreign aid package.

Speculation has swirled that Johnson will kick the three conservatives off the Rules Committee. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) openly has called for Johnson to do so.

Ironically, Johnson was the lead cosponsor of the resolution appointing the three to the Rules Committee in January 2023.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.