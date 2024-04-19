Byron Donalds: Matt Gaetz’s Ouster of Kevin McCarthy Brought House to ‘Lord of the Flies’-Type Environment

“Matt’s vacating Kevin McCarthy has brought us to Lord of the Flies on Capitol Hill. Not a good situation,” Donalds said.

HISTORIC: House Votes to Remove Kevin McCarthy from Speakership

U.S. House of Representatives

The Florida congressman’s comments come as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) surrendered the House, and Democrats now share power with Republicans. Republicans gave Democrats power to take control of the House floor. More Democrats than Republicans voted for the rule on the foreign aid package that would grant more than $100 billion in aid while Americans still feel the brunt of inflation.

Now, Reps. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have moved to remove Johnson as the leader of the House.

Gosar said in his statement:

Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored. Congress cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the consequence of Biden’s disastrous open border policies, nor can it idly wait for Biden to halt this invasion through executive fiat. Congress has the responsibility to solve this crisis. Yet rather than spending the resources to secure our southern border and combating the invasion of 11 million illegals and despite repeated promises there would be no additional money going to Ukraine without first securing our border, the United States House of Representatives, under the direction of the Speaker, is on the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine. I have added my name in support of the motion to vacate the Speaker. Our border cannot be an afterthought. We need a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of the warmongers, neo-cons and the military industrial complex making billions from a costly and endless war half a world away.

Lawmakers are not the only ones to have noticed the chaos that has resulted from McCarthy’s ouster.

Jonathan Swan, a reporter for the New York Times, wrote, “The much-hyped right-wing overthrow of Kevin McCarthy because he was supposedly insufficiently America First (or something) resulted in… a massive bipartisan foreign aid package!”



Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.